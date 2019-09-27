Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Japan

Japanese airline helps passengers avoid screaming babies on flights

By Euronews 
Japan Airlines tells passengers where babies are sitting.
Japan Airlines has unveiled a new online seating plan that lets passengers know where babies and toddlers are sitting on its flights.

Passengers travelling with babies between eight days and two years old and who select their seats online will be tagged with a child icon visible to other passengers reserving seats.

The airline cautioned that it could not guarantee that passengers would not find themselves next to a screaming infant, as seats booked by tour groups would not show up on the site.

Likewise, if there was a change of aircraft, passengers travelling with babies might slip under the radar.

Predictably the story has been a hit on social media, where - equally predictably - opinion was divided.

But lest travelling parents think Japan Airlines doesn’t welcome their children, the airline offers picture books, toys, blankets and even fresh apple juice.