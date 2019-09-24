Spain's supreme court gave the government the go-ahead on Tuesday to exhume the remains of dictator Francisco Franco and move them from the state mausoleum in which he was buried in 1975.

The ruling could end decades of controversy over the burial place of the man who still divides opinion in Spain, 80 years after the end of the 1936-1939 civil war he unleashed and nearly 44 years after his death.

The government of Socialist Pedro Sanchez said it would proceed quickly with plans to move the remains from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near Madrid to Mingorrubio El Pardo, a state cemetery on the outskirts of the capital where his wife is buried.

Spain's socialist caretaker government has long sought to turn the Valley of the Fallen complex into a memorial to victims of the 1936-39 civil war, unleashed by Franco, in which about 500,000 people were killed.

"This is a great victory for Spanish democracy," acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. "The determination to repair the suffering of the victims of Franco always guided the action of the government."

The decision, however, is unlikely to end a divisive debate about Franco's final resting place.

When the government first ruled to exhume Franco in March, the plan was for the remains to be reburied next to his wife in the family tomb at Mingorrubio El Pardo, a state cemetery where various political figures are buried.

Franco's family has accused the government of trying to change history and said that if the remains must be removed, they should be reinterred with more pomp at the Almudena Roman Catholic Cathedral adjacent to the Royal Palace in central Madrid, alongside his daughter.

The remains should be given to the family, but not moved to Almudena, said Bonifacio Sanchez of the ARMH group that represents victims of Franco's dictatorship.

If they were, it risked the cathedral becoming "a place of cult, glorification of Franco and pilgrimage," he said, adding also that the group objected to any public spending on Franco's grave.

A government report said last December that the Almudena cathedral, located right in the centre of Madrid not far from the royal palace, was unsuitable as a burial place for security reasons.

Juan Chicarro Ortega, president of the Francisco Franco Foundation dedicated to preserving the dictator's memory, said he would prefer the remains not to move, but would count it still as a win over the government if the court were to rule that they should be reburied in the cathedral.

