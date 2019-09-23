Bomb squad called in at Manchester Airport as station evacuated

Bomb disposal officers were dispatched to deal with a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday.

A man was detained by officers at the scene, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) added a controlled explosion took place.

Manchester Aiport station was evacuated, and train services to it suspended. Flights were unaffected by the incident. A cordon around the area has now been reduced in size, and police investigations are ongoing.

The police said in a statement: "Bomb disposal officers are at Manchester Airport transport interchange to assist GMP with enquiries. As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place. The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue."