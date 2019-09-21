Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near coast of Albania

By Euronews 
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 30 kilometres west of the Albanian capital of Tirana.

The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) said that the quake hit in the Adriatic Sea at a depth of 10km. It ranked the earthquake 5.6, although other sources suggested it was 5.8.

Local residents said the quake was felt strongly in Tirana and people rushed out onto the streets.

There were no reports of casualties, but an apartment building in the coastal town of Durres was reported to have been badly damaged.

Pictures shared on Twitter showed destruction at the university building in Tirana.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.