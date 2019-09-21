Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near coast of Albania

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 30 kilometres west of the Albanian capital of Tirana.

The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) said that the quake hit in the Adriatic Sea at a depth of 10km. It ranked the earthquake 5.6, although other sources suggested it was 5.8.

Local residents said the quake was felt strongly in Tirana and people rushed out onto the streets.

There were no reports of casualties, but an apartment building in the coastal town of Durres was reported to have been badly damaged.

Pictures shared on Twitter showed destruction at the university building in Tirana.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.