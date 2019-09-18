Britain's Supreme Court is hearing evidence on whether the government broke the law by suspending parliament until October 14.

A panel of judges is currently on day two of a three-day hearing, trying to decide firsty whether the prorogation of parliament is a matter for the courts, and secondly whether it is illegal.

Sir James Eadie is making remarks on Wednesday morning on how the rule of law does or does not drive this case.

Lord Wilson, one of the 11 Supreme Court judges deciding the case, asked Sir James whether there was anybody better placed to judge on whether a prorogation of parliament was illegal than them.

Sir James also cited three examples of times that parliament was prorogued by a prime minister and were perfectly legal, in 1914, 1930 and 1948.

There will also be submissions from the governments of Scotland and Wales and former Prime Minister John Major — all supporting the challenges to the government — and from a Northern Ireland campaigner who argues a no-deal Brexit would endanger the peace process there.