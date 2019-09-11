UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to prorogue — or temporarily shut down — parliament is unlawful, a court in Scotland has ruled.

Scottish appeal court judges, in a document made public on Tuesday, said the suspension was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament".

It overturns a ruling by the Court of Session last week that dismissed the case, saying there had been no contravention of the rule of law.

In the ruling that emerged today, judges maintained that Johnson's advice given to the Queen on the reason for suspending parliament for five weeks "was unlawful" and said they would issue an order to declare it "thus null and of no effect".

Lord Brodie, one of the judges involved in the ruling, said: "This was an egregious case of a clear failure to comply with generally accepted standards of behaviour of public authorities."

A spokesperson for the government said it was "disappointed" but planned to appeal the decision with the UK Supreme Court next week.

It added: "The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this."

Johnson has been accused of using the suspension scheduled until mid-October as a means to give opposition MPs less time to stop him from pushing through Brexit on the 31st - deal or no deal.

But the prime minister insists he is just following procedure by shutting down parliament in the lead-up to the Queen's Speech, which opens a new parliamentary session by setting out the government's priorities.

