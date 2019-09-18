European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are set to address the plenary of the European Parliament on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

European lawmakers will then vote on the merits of giving the UK an extension to Article 50 at a summit on October 17 in Brussels.

You can watch live footage of the addresses and vote in the above video player.

The UK's Supreme court is currently hearing appeals over the legality of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closing down — or proroguing — of parliament until October 14.

