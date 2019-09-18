Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Watch live: Juncker and Barnier address EU Parliament on Brexit as MEPs vote on Article 50 extension

By Emma Beswick 
Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are set to address the plenary of the European Parliament on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

European lawmakers will then vote on the merits of giving the UK an extension to Article 50 at a summit on October 17 in Brussels.

You can watch live footage of the addresses and vote in the above video player.

The UK's Supreme court is currently hearing appeals over the legality of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closing down — or proroguing — of parliament until October 14.

