Watch live: Supreme Court hears evidence on parliament suspension

Trump names Robert O'Brien new national security adviser

By Adam Edelman with NBC News Politics
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Robert O'Brien, a State Department official who has specialized in hostage issues, as his new national security adviser.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted. "I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"

O'Brien will replace John Bolton, whom Trump fired last week after a string of disagreements.

