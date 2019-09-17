Justice Department sues Edward Snowden over publication of new memoir

The Department of Justice has sued Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked secret documents, over the publication of his new memoir, arguing the book violates the non-disclosure agreements they say he signed with the CIA and NSA.

"The lawsuit alleges that Snowden published his book without submitting it to the agencies for pre-publication review, in violation of his express obligations under the agreements he signed," the Justice Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it is not seeking the stop of the release of the book, titled "Permanent Record" and published by Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. The agency would move to recover proceeds he may receive, according to the news release.

