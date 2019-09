Spain counts the cost of deadly floods in Alicante and Murcia

Spain has been lashed by two consecutive days of torrential rain, causing floods that have so far claimed at least six lives.

The deadly floods have swept away cars and decimated buildings in the regions of Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalusia.

The most recent victim is a 41-year-old man reported dead on Saturday morning in the city of Orihuela, Alicante.

Weather conditions are now beginning to stabilise and are expected to improve over the coming days.