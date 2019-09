Giant pot of stew to get an early taste of autumn in Japan

Thousands of people in Yamagata City in northern Japan got an early taste of autumn after people prepared a giant pot of a local speciality stew called "imoni".

They simmered four tons of taro, 1400 kilograms of beef in a 6.5 meter-wide pot — the ingredients are all harvested in the region.

The event prepared 35000 bowls of stew, about 5000 bowls more than last year.

They used special excavators to serve it to people who had been waiting since early in the morning.