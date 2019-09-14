Chinese celebrations for Mid-Autumn Festival

China has being holding events to mark its traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

It's held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar when there is a full moon.

It has been traditionally held to celebrate and give thanks for the harvest, but it's also a time for friends and families to come together.

In Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, beautiful flowers in parks attracted many local residents to go outdoor and relax themselves during the three-day holiday.

In Longchuan County of the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, local people celebrated the festival with a more traditional floating candle event. Tourists, local residents, and also some local students made wishes with candles in their hands, and then gently put them onto the water and watched them float away.