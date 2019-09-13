Watch again: Pro-China protest in Hong Kong shopping mall

A small number of pro-Beijing protesters gathered in a Hong Kong shopping mall waving Chinese flags and chanting slogans.

A few dozen protesters occupied the lower level of the mall but dispersed after about 20 minutes.

It came after embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritise housing and people’s livelihoods to appease deep-rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters gear up for fresh demonstrations.

Lam, who previously said she caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis and would quit if she had a choice, said in a Facebook post late on Thursday her government would increase the supply of housing with more policies to be announced.