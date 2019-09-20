A Hong Kong restaurant has created a cocktail in honour of a woman whose eye was injured during the city's ongoing pro-democracy protests.

The woman, known as Miss K, became a symbol of alleged police violence during the anti-government demonstrations.

The drink features strawberry syrup poured over a longan fruit in a glass wrapped with gauze.

Miss K's right eye was injured during a violent police crackdown last month, prompting demonstrators to protest against police brutality by wearing "bloodied" eye patches.

Tucked away at the back end of the bustling tourist area of Mongkok, where violent protests have previously broken out, the Spicy Andong restaurant is one of many businesses in Hong Kong showing support for the protesters.

In addition to the "eye for an eye" drink, owner Roy Ma has created a set menu named "full gear" that includes dishes named "five demands" and "beating raw pork", saying that he hopes it will help fellow Hong Kong residents remember a summer of protests marred by violence.

He said: "The confrontational and divided Hong Kong society at the moment makes me sad. Why has so much happened in Hong Kong due to one law?

"I saw some media interviewing Chinese in mainland China or people from abroad, what they reported was twisted. Hong Kong has never wanted independence, this is different from the reality I'm seeing, there's no request about [wanting] independence.

Five demands

"But when the news circulated [among the Chinese communities] in Canada, Australia or mainland China, people over there said they are against Hong Kong's independence, but that has never been the case. All I heard [from people here] is fulfil the five demands and retract the bill."

His customers had differing opinions on current circumstances in the city. Corinna Kwan, 21, said: "The design of this drink is quite obvious, it is about the girl whose eye was injured previously. For me, this drink left a deep impression on me because it reminds us about the unfortunate event and most people are feeling sentimental about this incident. This serves as a good reminder."

But for Ruby Lam, also 21, the set menu is a more light-hearted take on the situation.

She said: "[By eating this] It's so that people look at this issue in a less heavy-hearted way. When we eat this meal, each course represents what happened in the past few months, but at the same time I don't feel that strongly about it."

As the protests enter their fourth month, there is little sign they will ease as more marches are planned for upcoming weekends ahead of Chinese National Day on 1 October.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is set to hold the first open dialogue with the public next Thursday, 26 September, in an attempt to end the disruption in the Asian financial hub.