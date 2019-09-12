Three alleged victims have come forward in a French investigation into whether the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein committed any sex crimes in France, Paris' prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The three people were questioned in recent weeks, and a broader appeal for further victims to get in touch has been launched on social media, the prosecutor's office said.

The chief prosecutor in Paris opened a preliminary inquiry to determine whether Epstein had committed any sex crimes in France or against any underage French victims in late August.

The late financier had a luxury apartment in Paris near the Arc de Triomphe.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to US charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls. He died on August 10 in his jail cell in New York at the age of 66.

An autopsy report concluded he had hanged himself.