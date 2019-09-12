French minister holds out possibility of new Brexit extension

Europe has moved one step closer to granting the UK yet another Brexit extension.

The French minister for Europe, Amelie de Montchalin, met with ambassadors of the 27 EU countries on Wednesday to discuss specific measures each country has prepared in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, de Montchalin said the position of the French government was not to grant an extension to the UK after the October 31st deadline.

But she added that if there were some new and concrete elements provided by the British authorities, such as a new government or the announcement of elections, the EU could examine the request for an extension during the European Council in Brussels on October 17.