Blasts hit ammunition depot in Cyprus, some injured says minister

Blasts hit an ammunition depot in northern Cyprus on Thursday after a fire broke out in a military zone. Shattered glass injured some people during the incident, said the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay.

The minister wrote on Facebook that the area had been sealed off since the explosions continued to rock the military zone east of Kyrenia, also known for being a historic harbour town on the northern coast in a region often visited by tourists.

"Unfortunately a fire broke out in an ammunition depot in the military zone east of Kyrenia and there was a series of explosions," Ozersay said, adding that the area had been secured, with police warning people to keep away.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said the fire was under control and that the cause of the initial blast, which occurred at around 12:30 a.m. CEST was not clear.

An investigation team is looking at the incident, it added.