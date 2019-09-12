Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Andrew McCabe appeal to avoid criminal charges rejected

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Julia Ainsley with NBC News Politics
Image: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washing
Then Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill on May 11, 2017, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. -
Copyright
Jacquelyn Martin AP file
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday that his appeal against possible criminal charges against him has been rejected, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The rejection may pave the way for an indictment of McCabe, who according to aJustice Department Inspector General's report made false statements to federal investigators about his disclosure of information to a journalist in 2016.

McCabe was fired without receiving a pension by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 after the IG concluded McCabe "lacked candor" when questioned about the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

More about