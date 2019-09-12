Andrew McCabe appeal to avoid criminal charges rejected

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday that his appeal against possible criminal charges against him has been rejected, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The rejection may pave the way for an indictment of McCabe, who according to aJustice Department Inspector General's report made false statements to federal investigators about his disclosure of information to a journalist in 2016.

McCabe was fired without receiving a pension by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 after the IG concluded McCabe "lacked candor" when questioned about the incident.

