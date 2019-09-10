Trump fires John Bolton as national security adviser

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton after a string of disagreements between the two over how the U.S. should handle North Korea and Iran.

Trump announced on Twitter that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, which he received this morning, after the president had "disagreed with many of his suggestions."

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said on Twitter.

Bolton said in a tweet that he had offered to resign last night that the president had said in response that they would "talk about it tomorrow."

Bolton had pushed Trump to take a harder line on regimes he has deemed untrustworthy. He had also clashed with other top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump said that he would name a new national security adviser next week.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.