Chinese villager adopts injured baby monkey

A Chinese villager recently found an injured macaque at his farming base in Yingtan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, and voluntarily took it in while waiting to release it into the wild.

When Zhou Min found it, the baby monkey had an injured leg, so Zhou immediately contacted the local animal protection centre. But given that the macaque is too young and may not be adapted to a different environment, the centre personnel decided to let Zhou take care of the monkey for a bit.

Several days later, the baby macaque got used to Zhou and even became friends with his three dogs.

The baby macaque has gradually recovered under Zhou's care. The local animal protection centre said they will release it into the wild after it is healthy and old enough to live in the wild.