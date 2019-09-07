The Brexit conundrum continued on Saturday with British lawmakers threatening to take legal action to ensure the British government abides by new legislation to block a no-deal exit fro, the European Union.

The new legislation in question is an opposition-backed bill that would force Prime minister, Boris Johnson, to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline, if a deal is not signed. It was approved by the House of Lords on Friday.

In reaction to the legislation’s approval, Boris Johnson called for a snap election. However, he was unable to gain the two-thirds majority required to go to a general election.

The British leader is fiercely opposed to a further Brexit extension. He has been heard to say that he would rather “die in a ditch” than delay Brexit. The Daily Telegraph also reported the Prime minister to say that he was only bound "in theory" by the new legislation.

It has heightened concerns that will not abide by UK law in this matter.

Lawmakers and conservative moderates expelled from the party this week have said they are willing to take the matter to court if the law is not enforced.

Queen Elisabeth will sign the law on Monday. On the same day, Boris Johnson will head to Ireland to have talks with the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar. They are expected to discuss the contentious Brexit issue of the Irish backstop.