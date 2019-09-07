Spanish Olympic skier is mourned after tragic accident

The Spanish Olympic skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa has been remembered by her family, her friends and her fans in her small hometown of Cercedilla.

She was found dead on Wednesday on a path that she'd taken whilst walking in the Cercedilla mountain range and had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Fernandez Ochoa competed in four Winter Olympics between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games.

She earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville in France in 1992.