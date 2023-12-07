Serbian ski-goers shocked at price hikes

By Eloise Hardy with Euronews

While ski-lovers in Serbia were ecstatic at the arrival of the early snow this weekend, many were shocked to discover that prices had increased by almost 25 per cent.

Recent price hikes for ski passes, equipment and accommodation at Serbia's Kopaonik ski resort are pushing skiers to look elsewhere for their snow kick this year.

"Unfortunately, because of these ski pass prices, as well as hotel accommodation and non-board prices - this year we are going skiing in France," one skier told Euronews.

"I have three children who ski, and we are going to France this year, where for the three of us it costs €1360 for a return bus ticket, accommodation and a ski pass for six days in Les Orres! Here, I can't pay for it."

Many Serbian skiers are now opting for Slovenian slopes, which they say are more affordable and not too far away to travel.

Others, however, point out that skiing is always pricey, no matter the location.

"At least in this [Serbian] resort we can feed ourselves," says another skier. "Yes, the accommodation is very expensive, the ski pass is expensive, as is the ski rental, but everything is expensive".

Despite the costs, Serbia's Kopaonik resort still reported thousands of skiers this weekend.

