Day 12 of the US Open saw Rafael Nadal defeat Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets (7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-1) in the men’s semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal, going for a fourth title in New York, will meet in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Spanish second seed's fifth US Open final on Sunday.

If he earns his 19th Grand Slam title he will move within one win of overhauling Roger Federer's tally for the first time and being considered as the greatest tennis player of all-time across all surfaces.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev was up against a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian continued to display his fine, all-court game under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But it wasn’t enough to derail the number five seed.

Medvedev secured a straight-sets victory (7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-3), racking up his 50th match win of the season and progressing to his first Grand Slam final.