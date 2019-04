Rafa Nadal has suffered a shock semi-final defeat against Italian Fabio Fognini at the Monte Carlo Masters.

World number 18 Fognini took the match 6-4 6-2 to record just his fourth ever victory against Nadal, who is the world number two.

Blustery winds made conditions difficult for both players. Fognini will now go on to meet Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the final. Lajovic defeated Daniil Medvedev from Russia 7-5 6-1.