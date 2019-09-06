US tennis ace Serena Williams is on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title after a resounding victory over Elina Svitolina to reach the US Open final.

The Ukrainian fifth seed was convincingly overpowered by Williams who won 6-3, 6-1.

The six-time champion, who is now seeded eighth, will now take on Bianca Andreescu in the final on Saturday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The 19-year-old Canadian overcame the Swiss 22-year-old Belinda Bencic in a thrilling semi-final.

Andreescu is almost half William's age, having been born nine months after William's first title win in Flushing Meadows in 1999.