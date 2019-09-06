Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Sport

US Open 2019: Serena Williams to take on 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu final

 Comments
By Mark Armstrong 
US Open 2019: Serena Williams to take on 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu final
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

US tennis ace Serena Williams is on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title after a resounding victory over Elina Svitolina to reach the US Open final.

The Ukrainian fifth seed was convincingly overpowered by Williams who won 6-3, 6-1.

The six-time champion, who is now seeded eighth, will now take on Bianca Andreescu in the final on Saturday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The 19-year-old Canadian overcame the Swiss 22-year-old Belinda Bencic in a thrilling semi-final.

Andreescu is almost half William's age, having been born nine months after William's first title win in Flushing Meadows in 1999.