Tennis superstar Rafa Nadal is doing his part to help his home recover from intense rains that pummeled the Spanish island of Mallorca.
Rafael Nadal helps with Mallorca floods cleanup
Flooding from the torrential downpours has left ten people dead, according to local authorities.
A five-year-old boy who disappeared with his mother remains missing.
Dramatic video footage on social media shows raging torrents of water gushing through the streets of the town, with reports that more than 20 centimetres of rain fell in just four hours.
Nadal is one of the most successful sportsmen in ATP history. The Spaniard holds the all-time record of 10 straight years of winning at least one major. His 17 grand slam singles titles rank him 2nd all-time, while he holds the record for the most French Open titles with 11.