Poland's 2016 world speed climbing champion Marcin Dzienski took just 12.12 seconds to beat a lift up 23 metres in Warsaw.

Dzienski is one of the world's best speed climbers and his sport is increasing in popularity ahead of its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020.

In this stunt he raced an illuminated elevator on the outside of the Westin Hotel in Warsaw, beating it to the top in a tightly fought contest.