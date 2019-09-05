An animation raising AIDS awareness featuring Freddie Mercury has been released on what would have been the Queen singer's 73rd birthday.

The video tells the story of two white blood cells, one of whom is infected with the virus, who fall in love and depicts the power of love over fear and ignorance.

Mercury, who died from AIDS-related complications aged 45 in 1991, performs his 1985 track Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow on the four-minute clip.

The animation tells the story of two white blood cells in love Reuters

"We wanted to tell a story that was relevant to Freddie's life, but not explicitly about him," directors Esteban Bravo and Beth David said.

Taking a more "microscopic" perspective allows for a more nuanced exploration of the struggles those with HIV/AIDS face in their personal relationships and in society, they added.

"The LGBT+ community fought for years for the right to proper research and healthcare, and because of that fight, millions of lives have been saved. We wanted to celebrate that victory."