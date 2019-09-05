Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
United Kingdom

Watch: AIDS awareness animation featuring Freddie Mercury released on singer's birthday

By Euronews with Reuters
September 5 would have been Freddie Mercury's 73rd birthday
An animation raising AIDS awareness featuring Freddie Mercury has been released on what would have been the Queen singer's 73rd birthday.

The video tells the story of two white blood cells, one of whom is infected with the virus, who fall in love and depicts the power of love over fear and ignorance.

Mercury, who died from AIDS-related complications aged 45 in 1991, performs his 1985 track Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow on the four-minute clip.

Watch the whole animation in the video player above

The animation tells the story of two white blood cells in loveReuters

"We wanted to tell a story that was relevant to Freddie's life, but not explicitly about him," directors Esteban Bravo and Beth David said.

Taking a more "microscopic" perspective allows for a more nuanced exploration of the struggles those with HIV/AIDS face in their personal relationships and in society, they added.

"The LGBT+ community fought for years for the right to proper research and healthcare, and because of that fight, millions of lives have been saved. We wanted to celebrate that victory."

Video editor • Ivan Sougy