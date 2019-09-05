The Sharpie is mightier: Trump mocked after that map of Dorian's path

President Donald Trump's display of an apparently doctored map showing Alabama in the path of Hurricane Dorian has inspired a spate of satire on social media under the hashtag #Sharpiegate.Trump showed the map on Wednesday in the Oval Office after repeatedly pressing his assertion earlier this week that Alabama was in the storm's projected path. The National Weather Service tweeted soon after his initial claim that "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian."

President Donald Trump holds an early projection map of Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office on Sept. 4, 2019. Jonathan Ernst

The map Trump displayed was the same as a model produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week — well before its path along the East Coast had become clear — with a key difference: A smaller, black circle that appeared to be hand-drawn with a Sharpie included Alabama in the mode.

Meme artists joked that Trump might next try to add a few inches of height to make himself taller than former President Barack Obama or draw himself on to Mount Rushmore.Or, Twitter users suggested, the president might use a Sharpie to display his proposed wall on the Mexican border or to add stick figures to bolster his previously disputed claims about attendance at his inaugural."It was just so obviously ridiculous," impromptu political cartoonist Carrie Smith told NBC News on Thursday about her image of the crowd at the president's January 2017 inauguration with stick figures drawn in. Trump insisted at the time that the ceremony drew "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe."

Smith, a 40-year-old marketing consultant from Raleigh, North Carolina, put herself into Trump's mind: "It just popped into my head, 'Well the media's report on the inaugural was obviously a lie, so let's dress that up.'"

Even the Washington D.C. City Council got in on the act, tweeting a Sharpie-defaced downtown map. Trump might not live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. anymore, the council said."According to this 'change of address' postcard we received, the White House has announced its new mailing address will be 1600 Alabama Avenue, SE," the council joked, with a #Sharpie.

And some professional political cartoonists took inspiration from the president's map as well like syndicated artist Ed Hall who imagined Trump using a Sharpie to show higher approval ratings.