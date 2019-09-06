Hurricane Dorian smashed into the Bahamas earlier this week and left a humanitarian catastrophe in its wake.

Tens of thousands of residents were left homeless and at least 30 dead as the islands faced the worst storm in their history.

Satellite images showing Grand Bahama before and after the storm show how the flooding has affected the island.

Dorian, which has now weakened to a Category 1 storm, has now moved to US coast bringing 90 miles-per-hour winds and torrential rain.

In Charleston, South Carolina, residents were dealing with the aftermath after 90 mile-an-hour winds and torrential rain.

In low-lying parts of the historic city, floodwaters rose to a foot (30 cm) or more. In North Carolina, residents were preparing for Dorian.

"We are prioritising our calls because we`re at the threshold of hurricane winds," said Chief Charles Drew, Southport Fire Department.

"If they'`re life-threatening we'`re responding but we`re being cautious with our crews because we don'`t wanna get anybody hurt."

Dorian's eye was about 45 miles (75 kilometres) southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Thursday evening, wavering in strength between a Category 2 and 3.

It had maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour and crawled northeast not much faster than the typical jogger.

Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds remain a threat for much of the coast of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, the National Weather Service said.