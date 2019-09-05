Austrian skiing legend Marcel Hirscher has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old put an end to speculation at a news conference in Salzburg.

The move comes after another stunning season for the champion skier.

"I will be very brief," said Hirscher. "It is not a major surprise anymore. But I shall be brief by telling you that this is the day where I end my career. And I think this is a very good first step."

Hirscher held on to his slalom title at the World Ski Championships this season and claimed an unprecedented eighth consecutive World Cup overall crown.

In addition, he won six crystal globes in both the slalom and giant slalom World Cup disciplines.

In a brilliant career, he achieved seven golds spread across four world championships.

He's also won Olympic golds in the giant slalom and combined at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.