In Italy, a ruling coalition is finally being shaped after the 5-Star Movement approved a pact with their former political foes, the Democratic Party. In an online poll yesterday, nearly 80 percent of the 5-Star's grassroots members voted in favour of forming a new coalition with their leftist rivals.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is reported to be looking for an agreement and looking for compromises with his new coalition partners over the distribution of top-level jobs in his cabinet.

Euronews’s correspondent in Rome Elena Cavallone reports that:

“The new coalition was given the blessing by the 5-Star Movement yesterday, There is still work to do. Negotiations went on all night and they are still happening today… There are reports that the 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio is expected to get the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the former Italian Prime-Minister Paolo Gentiloni, from the Democratic Party, is expected to get the role of European Commissioner.”

Conte hopes to finalise these negotiations today in order to officially request the country’s president, Sergio Mattarella, for the formation of the new government. The swearing-in ceremony for the new coalition partners could take place later this week, but only some formal steps.

Cavallone notes that: ”The timeline might change and only when the new coalition receives the approval and trust from Parliament we will be able to say this political crisis is completely over.”

The political crisis in Rome started last month when the League Party, led by former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, pulled out of a previous coalition in an attempt to force snap elections in which he hoped to emerge as premier himself.

