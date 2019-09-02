Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
People write the names of women killed during a rally in Paris

People held signs with the names of women killed on the basis of their gender during a demonstration to remember victims of femicides.

The demonstration was organised by the feminist organisation "Nous Toutes" in Paris on Sunday; the group was denouncing the 100th femicide of the year.

The organisation called for the French government to act; they're demanding the government give more money to tackle the issue.

In 2018, 121 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The demonstration came ahead of a government meeting on domestic violence on September 3.

