Revellers enjoy sunshine at hot Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in West London to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual event that which has taken place since 1966.

The event lasts two days and culminates on Monday with the Grand Finale Parade.

Revellers on Sunday enjoyed the sunshine at what is thought to be one of the hottest Notting Hill Carnivals ever.

Partygoers enjoyed the beginning of the long-standing celebration of Caribbean heritage in the capital.

Temperatures were close to 32 Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.