At least five people have died in a collision between a helicopter and an ultralight aircraft on the Spanish island of Majorca, EFE cited the Guardia Civil as saying.

One of the individuals was a minor, police said.

Two people were on board the ultralight plane and three others, a couple and a minor, were in the helicopter, according to EFE.

The crash took place at 1.35 pm CEST and the fire brigade was working to extinguish fires on the wreckage of both aircraft, the Spanish news agency added.

Francina Armengol, president of the Balearic Islands, said in a tweet she was "concerned and shocked" by the incident. "Our thoughts are with the victims," she added.

Emergency teams are working on the ground at the site of the accident in the town of Inca.

The Guardia Civil said it would open an investigation into the incident.

"My solidarity and love for the families of the victims that lost their lives in this tragic accident," Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.