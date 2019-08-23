Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is released from prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from a detention centre this morning after being detained for 30 days.

A Russian judge had ruled on Thursday that he would be released from detention even though the court heard arguments to keep him in prison for an extended time since he was briefly hospitalised during his detention.

Doctors had said the 43-year-old activist suffered an "allergic reaction" though some suspected he was poisoned.

In court earlier this week, Navalny said that his case and other cases of detained protesters had been fabricated in order to scare people.

Navalny's lawyer said he didn't expect the decision "because most decisions they take (in the courts) are more or less not in keeping with the law."

Navalny was arrested in late July for calling for an unauthorised protest in support of allowing opposition candidates to run for local office in Moscow.

The protests in Moscow resulted in thousands being detained by Russian authorities including the opposition candidates in Navalny's circle.

Putin commented on the protests, which made international headlines, stating that people breaking protest laws should be held responsible.

He spoke while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and compared the protests to the "yellow jackets" protests in France.

