At least three dead after lightning strikes hit Polish mountain

At least three people have died and many more were injured on Thursday in southern Poland after a freak storm hit a mountain range.

"At the moment, we have information on three fatalities. The emergency services are conducting intensive rescue operation," Joanna Pazdzio, spokesperson for Krakow's provincial governor, said on Twitter.

Local media reported that lightning strikes hit a group of 25 tourists on the Giewont massif in the Tatra mountain range, located on the border with Slovakia.

A 12-year-old child is believed to be among the fatalities.

President Andrzej Duda sent his "sympathies to everyone affected by the disaster."