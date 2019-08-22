Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

Poland

At least three dead after lightning strikes hit Polish mountain

 Comments
By Euronews 
Mountain rescue team (TOPR) helicopter is pictured in Tatra mountains during a search mission to save two cavers trapped in a cavern near Zakopane, Poland August 19, 2019.
Mountain rescue team (TOPR) helicopter is pictured in Tatra mountains during a search mission to save two cavers trapped in a cavern near Zakopane, Poland August 19, 2019. -
Copyright
REUTERS/Bartlomiej Jurecki
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

At least three people have died and many more were injured on Thursday in southern Poland after a freak storm hit a mountain range.

"At the moment, we have information on three fatalities. The emergency services are conducting intensive rescue operation," Joanna Pazdzio, spokesperson for Krakow's provincial governor, said on Twitter.

Local media reported that lightning strikes hit a group of 25 tourists on the Giewont massif in the Tatra mountain range, located on the border with Slovakia.

A 12-year-old child is believed to be among the fatalities.

President Andrzej Duda sent his "sympathies to everyone affected by the disaster."