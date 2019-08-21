"Make Romania Great Again".

That was the message emblazoned across a cap that US President Donald Trump gave his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis.

The slogan is a tweak of the ones used by Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign.

The gift was handed to Iohannis as he visited the White House on Tuesday.

Pictures released by Iohannis on Facebook showed him trying the cap on, as those at the meeting shared a laugh.

Trump and Iohannis discuss issues such as regional security, energy, law enforcement, and the visa-waiver programme.

A statement from the White House said both countries were opposed to Nord Stream 2, a new export gas pipeline running from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea.

"The United States and Romania recognise that energy security is national security," it said. "We underscore our opposition to Nord Stream 2 and other projects that make our Allies and partners dependent on energy from Russia.

"Natural gas resources in Romania have the potential to increase the prosperity of our nations and to enhance Europe’s energy security.

"The United States and Romania will consider how best to improve the energy investment climate in Romania in ways that benefit both countries.

"We further urge our industries to work closely together to support Romania’s civil nuclear energy goals."

It comes ahead of presidential elections in Romania on November 10, where Iohannis is running for a second term.