At Wednesday's Papal Audience, a girl from the crowd decided she wanted to meet Pope Francis, so she climbed on stage in front of the Pope as he was addressing the crowd.

“Don’t worry, let her be!” said the Pope, then the girl ran across the stage even touching one Swiss guard's spear.

The Pope, who was not ruffled in the slightest, went on to say: "We all saw this beautiful girl. She is beautiful ... This poor girl is a victim of an illness ... I pray for her parents and her family. When we see a person who is suffering, we must pray”.