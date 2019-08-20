Probe into allegations this CCTV shows police beating up a man

A police probe has been launched after CCTV footage emerged purporting to show a man being beaten up in Hong Kong.

It shows a man restrained on a hospital bed while uniformed figures slap and punch him, politician Lam Cheuk-Ting told Euronews.

Cheuk-Ting said the victim — Mr Chung — ended up in hospital after getting drunk and assaulting a police officer.

The CCTV footage has prompted the arrest of two police officers, Hong Kong Police Force told Euronews.

“Police are highly concerned about a case reported by a political party this morning (August 20) in which police officers were suspected to have assaulted a patient in a ward at the North District Hospital at the end of June," its statement read.

"The case has now been taken up by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories South for criminal investigation.”

Cheuk-Ting, chief executive of the Democratic Party, accused police of becoming "more and more flagrant in their violence".

He said without evidence such as CCTV, complaints against police were rarely successful.

Cheuk-Ting said he was given the footage by the hospital after Mr Chung, on June 25, alleged he was beaten up.

"The NDH (North District Hospital) received an enquiry from a councillor on June 27 regarding a patient that had been treated inappropriately by police at the Disturbed Patient Room," the hospital said in a statement.

"On July 4, the NDH received an application from the councillor, who applied for a copy of CCTV footage on behalf of the patient concerned during hospitalisation at the Disturbed Patient Room.

"The hospital processed the application and released the footage on August 12 in accordance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and the Hospital Authority's relevant code of practice."