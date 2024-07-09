The attack disrupted open-heart surgery and forced young cancer patients to receive treatments outdoors. Okhmatdyt’s Director General, Volodymyr Zhovnir, reported the loss of medical professionals and significant damage to equipment. The strike, drew international condemnation. Russia denied targeting the civilian facility despite substantial evidence.
WATCH: Kyiv hospital struck, a second day of rescue efforts
