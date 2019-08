France has made fighting inequality the main theme of the 2019 G7 summit it will play host to in Biarritz later this week.

Across Europe, well over 100 million people are estimated to be at risk of poverty.

Our correspondents around the continent are reporting on the situation across the continent.

In this installment, Euronews' Ryan Thompson reports on the inequality in the host nation's capital, Paris.

