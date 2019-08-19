Watch: Street festival sees creativity with cardboard in Russia

Cardboard, that most humble of materials, was given a chance to shine at this year's Face of the Streets festival in Russia.

Street art project Cardbodia Country was behind the initiative to put cardboard front and centre during the sixth edition of the international festival in Yekaterinburg.

"You can get it everywhere, it's very cheap material, you can use cardboard that is already used, so you don't need to buy expensive materials, and it's a pleasure to use it, to cut it with a knife or with scissors, use glue or Scotch [tape], anything, and everybody can do it," explained Dutch artist Michael Veerman.

Street performers, illusionists and musicians from across Europe travelled to Russia to take part in the festivities. Locals and artists spent a week working on costumes and decorations before the festival.

More than 30 theatrical troupes, dance groups and street artists took part in the celebrations, ensuring the audience wasn't card-bored.