Watch: Russia takes first place at International Fireworks Festival

Russia has taken the crown at this year's International Fireworks Festival competition, held in Moscow.

The winning 10-minute performance was inspired by theatre, incorporating elements of ballet and opera.

With eight countries competing, Portugal and Italy came second and third.

Viktor Samoshin, a member of the Bolshoi Prazdnik team which represented Russia, said there was another element vital to their success: the obedient weather.

"It is not possible to repeat the same show again... even if we try to hold our show again on this site, we can get into different weather conditions," he said.

Nancy Rozzi, president of US company Rozzi's Famous Fireworks, revealed what makes for a winning performance for her: "If the fireworks and music work together in harmony and move me, then they have won me."