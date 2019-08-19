The Brief: Britain's Labour Party wants to block a no-deal Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party says it will do everything in its power to block a no-deal Brexit. The party leader, Jeremy Corbyn says he is urging MPs to back a no-confidence vote against the government.

Corbyn wants to form a caretaker administration to prevent the UK from crashing out of Europe.

He says the ultimate decision on Brexit must go back to the people.

"If there is a general election this autumn, Labour will commit to holding a public vote to give voters the final say, with credible options on both sides - including the option to remain.

"Three years of Tory failure on Brexit have caused opinions to harden to such a degree that I believe no outcome wiill have the legitimacy with out the people's endorsement."

Corbyn's speech comes as Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to recall Parliament after a leak of government documents warning that no-deal will lead to shortages of fuel, food and medicine and a meltdown at the border.

Johnson says there may be "bumps in the road" and Britain will be ready to leave, with or without a deal by October 31.

"Now, of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel showing a little bit of reluctance at the moment to change their position. That's fine, I'm confident that they will but in the meantime, we have to get ready for a no deal outcome."

Johnson is set to meet with the leaders of France and Germany this week to repeat his demand that Brussels takes the Irish backstop out of negotiations.

A spokesperson for the European Union said the 27 remaining member states were prepared for all eventualities, but warned that the British will be "the big losers" if they can't reach a deal.