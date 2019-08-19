Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
The Brief: Britain's Labour Party wants to block a no-deal Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party says it will do everything in its power to block a no-deal Brexit. The party leader, Jeremy Corbyn says he is urging MPs to back a no-confidence vote against the government.

Corbyn wants to form a caretaker administration to prevent the UK from crashing out of Europe.

He says the ultimate decision on Brexit must go back to the people.

"If there is a general election this autumn, Labour will commit to holding a public vote to give voters the final say, with credible options on both sides - including the option to remain.

"Three years of Tory failure on Brexit have caused opinions to harden to such a degree that I believe no outcome wiill have the legitimacy with out the people's endorsement."

Corbyn's speech comes as Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to recall Parliament after a leak of government documents warning that no-deal will lead to shortages of fuel, food and medicine and a meltdown at the border.

Johnson says there may be "bumps in the road" and Britain will be ready to leave, with or without a deal by October 31.

"Now, of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel showing a little bit of reluctance at the moment to change their position. That's fine, I'm confident that they will but in the meantime, we have to get ready for a no deal outcome."

Johnson is set to meet with the leaders of France and Germany this week to repeat his demand that Brussels takes the Irish backstop out of negotiations.

A spokesperson for the European Union said the 27 remaining member states were prepared for all eventualities, but warned that the British will be "the big losers" if they can't reach a deal.