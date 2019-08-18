Iceland unveils memorial to glacier in climate change warning

Environmentalists in Iceland have laid a commemorative plaque on the site of a Glacier that has been declared “dead” in as a warning to the world about climate change.

Iceland’s prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was among those who attended the ceremony at the site where the Okjokull glacier once was.

Situated on top of a volcano, Okjokull was declared dead five years ago because it no longer has the critical mass necessary to move and so can no longer be defined as a glacier. It had existed for some 700 years.

Scientists monitoring glaciers on the island say that in the past twenty years almost one in five glaciers has disappeared.