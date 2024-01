New York Governor Kathy Hochul cautioned residents on Sunday to stay at home as subfreezing temperatures hit much of the US.

The weather has impacted many events, such as the Buffalo Bills playoff NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the snow-filled Highmark Stadium.

The game was pushed back to Monday afternoon after reports of 48-kph winds and a snowfall rate of 5 centimetres per hour on Sunday.

Inside the grounds, one fan was seen sliding down the snow-covered stairs of the stadium.