Around 2,000 residents have been moved from their homes on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria because of a new wildfire.

It is the second time in a week that people in and around the Tejeda district have had to be taken to safety because of a forest fire.

The latest blaze broke out in the highlands around Valleseco and started to quickly spread to engulf around 1,500 hectares.

Emergency military units are helping local firefighters to tackle the flames and water-bomber planes have been sent from Malaga and Sevilla to assist.

Residents moved from their homes were taken to a local sports centre.

"I am very worried because my house is up there, tucked into all that mess there. Now we are here waiting to see what happens," one man told reporters.

In the early hours of Sunday, the fire was heading towards a previously affected area where there is less for it to burn.

However, emergency services remain alert to the fact that the wind could change direction at any time and and take it towards somewhere more populated.

So far this year there have been three times more wildfires compared to the average over the past decade.