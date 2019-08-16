Three bottles of ketchup have been auctioned in London - one of which has a price of £1500 (€1,646).

The bottles are based on the tattoos of British singer Ed Sheeran and are part of a limited edition.

There are only 150 bottles worldwide of the edition, which was created in a cooperation between the Heinz brand and the singer-songwriter.

The bottles show a copy of Sheeran's real tattoo of the Heinz label. The bottles were sold for £1,050, £1,100 and £1,500.

Nigel Dickie, Director of Corporate Affairs at Heinz Kraft, said the 150 bottles were made by Heinz on the occasion of Heinz's 150th birthday: "What's special about them is that they wear their tattoos,"

He added: "They're part of the label, so its shell is on our shell."

He said he suspected that not many people would open the bottles, but they were full of "perfect, delicious ketchup."

104 of the bottles will be prizes at a free, global raffle. That was part of a statement on Sheeran's Instagram account. The rest go to Sheeran, Heinz super fans and museums.

All donations go towards East Anglia's Children's Hospices, a charity chosen by Sheeran, and Rise Against Hunger, which is supported by Heinz.

The 28-year-old star, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, is a long-time fan of the sauce and tattooed the "Heinz Tomato Ketchup" label on his arm.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with the brand to release "Tomato Edchup". He also wrote a TV commercial, in which he played himself.

See the full interview, and more from the auction above.